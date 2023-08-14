ECONOMICS TRUMPS IDEOLOGY:

A solar farm plan in Arkansas, for example, will be the state's largest and power a major nearby US Steel factory by late 2024, which the company Entergy says will help them meet their sustainability goals and cut the steel factory's greenhouse gas emissions by 80%, the Times reported.





Meanwhile, Texas produced the most renewable energy of any US state in 2021, according to a 2022 report from the American Clean Power Association, and renewable energy sources have kept its power grid stable this summer despite record heat.





And in Oklahoma, economics takes precedence over politics, as renewables lead to record profits.





"The environmental benefits are nice," J.W. Peters, president of Solar Power of Oklahoma, told the Times, "but most people are doing this for the financial opportunity."