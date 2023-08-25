DECLARING INDEPENDENCE:

Here's another way Californians are trying to adapt: microgrid communities. Kaya Laterman recently wrote about them in The New York Times.





These are energy-resilient communities that can operate independently from a larger municipal electrical system when necessary, by generating their own electricity (often using solar panels) and storing it in batteries for later use.





The goal is for the communities to be able to withstand power outages, something that feels increasingly necessary in a time of worsening wildfires and devastating heat waves.