A LOT OF HATE IN A LITTLE PACKAGE:

The chat in Signal, an encrypted messaging app, offers the first clear look into the "war room" that has defined the Florida governor's candidacy, and is presided over by his high-profile and confrontational director of rapid response, Christina Pushaw. The correspondence obtained by Semafor also offers a glimpse of a strategy that mixes digital aggression and (unsuccessful) attempts to keep the campaign's own activities secret. The messages were set to disappear after one week.





Screenshots of the "War Room" chat reviewed by Semafor included staffers praising a widely-derided and since-deleted video -- originally posted on an anonymous account, "Ron DeSantis Fancams" -- that included a version of the Sonnenrad, a symbol associated with Nazi Germany.



