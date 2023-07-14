"YEAH, BUT...THE GRASSY KNOLL!":

Yesterday, Trump supporter James Ray Epps, Sr., sued the Fox News Network for having "destroyed" the lives of Epps and his wife. The suit blames the network for lying to its viewers that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, a lie that inspired Epps to travel from his home in Arizona to Washington, D.C., to protest on January 6, 2021.





In the aftermath of the riot, the suit says, "[h]aving promoted the lie that Joe Biden stole the election, having urged people to come to Washington, DC, and having helped light and then pour gasoline on a fire that resulted in an insurrection that interfered with the peaceful transition of power, Fox needed to mask its culpability. It also needed a narrative that did not alienate its viewers, who had grown distrustful of Fox because of its perceived lack of fealty to Trump." And so, the suit says, the network--especially personality Tucker Carlson--turned on Epps, "promoting the lie that Epps was a federal agent who incited the attack on the Capitol" even after federal officials had cleared him.