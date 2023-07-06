WITCH HUNTS ARE A FUNCTION OF WITCHES:

Forty-nine percent of respondents -- including 25 percent of Republicans -- said that they believe Trump is guilty in the pending federal prosecution, which alleges that he willfully retained sensitive government documents after leaving office and obstructed a subsequent federal investigation. A nearly identical 48 percent of respondents -- including 24 percent of Republicans -- believe that Trump is guilty in the Manhattan DA's pending prosecution, which alleges that Trump falsified business records in connection with a payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election in order to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual relationship between the two.