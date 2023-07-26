July 26, 2023
WHEN YOU HATE GREENS SO MUCH YOU WANT TO BURN THE ECONOMY TO THE GROUND:
Democrats champion free markets as Republicans target Wall Street (JASPER GOODMAN, 07/25/2023, Politico)
The GOP's war on corporate America's environmental and social agenda is creating an unexpected set of Wall Street allies: Democrats defending free-market capitalism.Leading progressives and longtime finance industry critics including Rep. Maxine Waters of California and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, both Democrats, are embracing the role as House Republicans escalate attacks on investing practices that take into account environmental, social and governance -- or ESG -- factors. The GOP campaign is pitting Republicans -- historically the party that's less eager for government regulation in finance -- against big money managers and other Wall Street players, including BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase.
When your ideas can't succeed you have to oppose markets,
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 26, 2023 12:00 AM