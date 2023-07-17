July 17, 2023
WHEN THE NOOSE IS ON THE LYNCHMAN'S NECK:
Fani Willis: The No-Nonsense Georgia Prosecutor on a Collision Course With Donald Trump (Cameron McWhirter and Jan Wolfe, July 16, 2023 , WSJ)
Willis has carved out a reputation in Georgia legal circles as a no-nonsense prosecutor and workaholic who relishes taking on complex cases. Her path to power has put her on a collision course with former President Donald Trump, whose behavior after the 2020 election is thought to be central to her investigation of alleged attempts to overturn President Biden's narrow victory in this state.State grand juries were being seated in Atlanta last week, setting the stage for jurors to hear evidence soon. The case could lead to criminal indictments for Trump and others who sought vigorously to negate his loss here. For about 2½ years, Willis has led an extensive probe into the matter, including questioning under oath of politicians and Trump supporters such as Rudolph Giuliani, once his lawyer, and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a political confidant.
