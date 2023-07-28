"WE'RE SUPPOSED TO HATE 'THEM', NOT ME":





Donalds, who largely praised the guidelines as "good, robust and accurate," took issue with the idea of "personal benefit" and said that part is "wrong and needs to be adjusted." Donalds supported DeSantis for governor but has backed Trump in the presidential primary.





That prompted an onslaught from the DeSantis camp. Christina Pushaw, the director of rapid response for the DeSantis presidential campaign, mused, "Did Kamala Harris write this tweet?" referencing the vice president's recent trip to Florida, in which she denounced the new standards.





DeSantis dug in, disparaging his fellow Republican with one of the worst insults one can lob: comparing him to a Democrat. "Are you going to side with Kamala Harris and liberal media outlets or are you going to side with the state of Florida?"





To some prominent Black Republicans, it was a DeSantis misstep. And one that comes as his campaign is attempting to jump-start its flagging operation.





"It's just not a good position for the DeSantis campaign to take. And they're doubling down and that's what's even more disgusting," said the Black Conservative Federation's Johnson.