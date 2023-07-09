July 9, 2023
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:
Synthetic Evolution: Genetically Minimal Artificial Cells Prove "Life Finds a Way" (INDIANA UNIVERSITY, JULY 8, 2023)
[Evolutionary biologist Jay T. ] Lennon, a professor in the College of Arts and Sciences Department of Biology at Indiana University Bloomington, and his colleagues have found that life does indeed find a way. Lennon's research team has been studying a synthetically constructed minimal cell that has been stripped of all but its essential genes. The team found that the streamlined cell can evolve just as fast as a normal cell--demonstrating the capacity for organisms to adapt, even with an unnatural genome that would seemingly provide little flexibility.
Teleology works.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 9, 2023 8:06 AM
« SEPARATION REQUIRES THAT THE BRANCHES BE JEALOUS OF THEIR POWERS: | Main | IT'S A PURITAN NATION: »