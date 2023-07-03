SID, VICIOUS TWIT:

Special counsel Jack Smith's team in recent weeks has taken a growing interest in the role of lawyers and other figures involved in legal efforts aimed at reversing Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election, people familiar with the matter said.





Prosecutors from Smith's team have issued subpoenas and asked questions centered on several key figures in those postelection efforts, including Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump lawyer who spread baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. The subpoenas have also requested communications with Emily Newman, a lawyer who worked with Powell, and Mike Roman, a Republican operative who headed Election Day operations for the Trump campaign and dispatched lawyers to swing states before November 2020.





Federal prosecutors also recently interviewed Rudy Giuliani, who served as Trump's personal lawyer at the time, for roughly eight hours on topics including Powell, people familiar with the testimony said.