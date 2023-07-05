July 5, 2023
SADLY FOR HIM...:
Returning giant tortoises are helping recreate the Galapagos islands Darwin saw (Warren Cornwall, July 5, 2023, Anthropocene)
When Charles Darwin made the famous voyage that took him to the Galapagos, he marveled at the giant tortoises that lumbered across the islands. He tried to ride them. He ate their flesh. He followed the paths they created in their ponderous travels. And he mused at their differing shapes on different islands, insights that helped steer him toward his theory of evolution by natural selection."It is the circumstance, that several of the islands possess their own species of the tortoise, mocking-thrush, finches, and numerous plants, these species having the same general habits, occupying analogous situations, and obviously filling the same place in the natural economy of this archipelago, that strikes me with wonder," Darwin wrote in his account of the trip, The Voyage of the Beagle.
...none of them are separate species.
Careful Crossbreeding Could Resurrect Extinct Galapagos Tortoise (Eliza StricklandSep 23, 2008, Discover)
Researchers may be able to recreate a species of giant tortoise that went extinct from the Galapagos Islands with a program of careful breeding. The new possibility hinges on the discovery that a species of giant tortoise living on the biggest island, Isabela, is very similar genetically to the extinct species, Geochelone elephantopus, which vanished from the island Floreana over a hundred years ago.By mating Isabela tortoises that are most genetically similar to G. elephantopus, selecting the offspring that are most similar and mating those, through successive generations the species' genetic makeup may be largely restored [The New York Times].
