RACIST HYSTERIA IS NOT DATA:

[T]hird Way, a center-left thinktank, has found that states which voted for Trump in the 2020 election had overall higher murder rates than those which supported Joe Biden. This trend, called the "red state murder gap", has been consistent for 20 years. The pattern remains the same even if the most populous county in each red state is excluded - undercutting an argument common on the right that large cities, which tend to be led by Democrats, are to blame for homicides.





"There's a narrative out there that the crime problem is a blue states, blue city crime problem," said Jim Kessler, Third Way's executive vice-president for policy and an author of the study. "We thought, 'OK, let's challenge that, let's see if it's true.' And it's not."