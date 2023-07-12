July 12, 2023
POPCORN AS HIGH AS AN ELEPHANT'S EYE:
Grand jury to be chosen ahead of potential Georgia Trump indictment (GRAHAM KATES, NIKOLE KILLION, CLARE HYMES, JULY 11, 2023, CBS NEWS
A group of Georgians selected Tuesday to be grand jurors may soon consider charges against former President Donald Trump and allies who sought to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results, which he lost.Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has indicated in letters to county officials that potential indictments in the case could come between July 31 and Aug. 18.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 12, 2023 12:21 PM