OPEN THE BORDERS:

WOLFEBORO, N.H. -- Chris Viaud has a lot on his plate.





In March, he took over Pavilion, a fine dining restaurant in Wolfeboro, just a few months after opening Ansanm in Milford with his parents where they serve Haitian food inspired by the family's heritage.





But he said navigating the 70-mile distance between those two towns -- and the kinds of cuisine -- is energizing, not exhausting.





At 32, Viaud is bringing new flavors and a new dining experience to New Hampshire.