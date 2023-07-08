July 8, 2023
OPEN THE BORDERS:
How Chris Viaud returned to his Haitian roots and reshaped NH's food scene (Amanda Gokeem, July 7, 2023, Boston Globe)
WOLFEBORO, N.H. -- Chris Viaud has a lot on his plate.In March, he took over Pavilion, a fine dining restaurant in Wolfeboro, just a few months after opening Ansanm in Milford with his parents where they serve Haitian food inspired by the family's heritage.But he said navigating the 70-mile distance between those two towns -- and the kinds of cuisine -- is energizing, not exhausting.At 32, Viaud is bringing new flavors and a new dining experience to New Hampshire.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 8, 2023 6:52 AM