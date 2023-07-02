NO WONDER THE rIGHT IS OBSESSED WITH BEING UNMANLY...

Woke bureaucrats want to destroy the last of New York City's beloved coal- and wood-fired pizzerias in a crazed climate crusade.





That's the lie fueling the latest rightwing outrage cycle, in a distorted account of a commonsense air quality rule passed in New York City seven years ago. In reality, the rule, which soon takes effect, requires a handful of pizzerias to reduce the exhaust fumes that could harm neighbors, using a small air filter like those required at other New York City restaurants, which have been used by pizza shops in Italy for decades.