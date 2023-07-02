July 2, 2023
NO WONDER THE rIGHT IS OBSESSED WITH BEING UNMANLY...
Rightwingers say 'pink-haired liberals' are killing New York pizza. Here's what's really happening (Wilfred Chan, 29 Jun 2023, The Guardian)
Woke bureaucrats want to destroy the last of New York City's beloved coal- and wood-fired pizzerias in a crazed climate crusade.That's the lie fueling the latest rightwing outrage cycle, in a distorted account of a commonsense air quality rule passed in New York City seven years ago. In reality, the rule, which soon takes effect, requires a handful of pizzerias to reduce the exhaust fumes that could harm neighbors, using a small air filter like those required at other New York City restaurants, which have been used by pizza shops in Italy for decades.
...given their daily hysterics.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 2, 2023 7:29 AM