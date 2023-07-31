July 31, 2023
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
In Private Messages, DeSantis Ally Pedro Gonzalez Argues Nancy Pelosi Is Jewish and Faults Trump for Condemning White Supremacy (Alana Goodman, July 31, 2023, Free Beacon)
The politics editor of the paleoconservative Chronicles magazine who gained prominence through appearances on Tucker Carlson's Fox News program, Gonzalez argued in online messages obtained by the Washington Free Beacon that former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) "can't be criticized" publicly because she is a Jew--Pelosi is a Roman Catholic--and that Jewish scholar Yoram Hazony is an unfit spokesman for American nationalism because he was born in Israel. [...]In those messages, Gonzalez, who has made a name for himself as a vocal supporter of Florida governor and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, wrote that "not every Jew is problematic, but the sad fact is that most are," and that the "only tactical considertation [sic] of Jews is screening them for movements."
