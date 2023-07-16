NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

People who believe in conspiracy theories are more likely to have antisemitic opinions than non-believers, new research shows.





Dr. Daniel Allington, Reader in Social Analytics at King's has led the most comprehensive study to date examining the opinions of people with antisemitic views. The study is published in Humanities and Social Sciences Communications.





Researchers also found antisemitic views to be more prevalent among people who consider it justifiable to take extreme authoritarian action against political opponents, and people who want to overthrow social order.



