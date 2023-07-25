maga IS A DEATH CULT:

The study, published in the JAMA International Medicine journal on Monday, found that there was no significant difference in excess death rates between Republicans and Democrats until April 2021.





But starting on May 1, 2021, after vaccines were available to all adults, the excess death rate for Republican voters spiked dramatically, becoming 43 percent higher than the excess death rate for Democrats. The study found that differences in excess death rate were concentrated in counties with lower vaccination rates, and particularly among Ohio voters. ("Excess death" refers to the increase in the number of deaths compared to the pre-pandemic death rate.)





"The differences in excess mortality by political party affiliation after Covid-19 vaccines were available to all adults suggest that differences in vaccination attitudes and reported uptake between Republican and Democratic voters may have been a factor in the severity and trajectory of the pandemic in the U.S.," the study said.





One of the researchers, Jacob Wallace, said the report shows a "very sad story."





"It's possible that thousands of deaths ... could have been averted," said Wallace, an assistant professor of public health at Yale.



