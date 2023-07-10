July 10, 2023
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:
The Atomic Blueprint: Algorithmic Breakthrough Unlocks Materials Path to Sustainable Technologies (UNIVERSITY OF LIVERPOOL, JULY 9, 2023)
Our way of life depends on materials - "everything is made of something". New materials are needed to meet the challenge of net zero, from batteries and solar absorbers for clean power to providing low-energy computing and the catalysts that will make the clean polymers and chemicals for our sustainable future.This search is slow and difficult because there are so many ways that atoms could be combined to make materials, and in particular so many structures that could form. In addition, materials with transformative properties are likely to have structures that are different from those that are known today, and predicting a structure that nothing is known about is a tremendous scientific challenge.Professor Matt Rosseinsky, from the University's Department of Chemistry and Materials Innovation Factory, said: "Having certainty in the prediction of crystal structures now offers the opportunity to identify from the whole of the space of chemistry exactly which materials can be synthesized and the structures that they will adopt, giving us for the first time the ability to define the platform for future technologies."With this new tool, we will be able to define how to use those chemical elements that are widely available and begin to create materials to replace those based on scarce or toxic elements, as well as to find materials that outperform those we rely on today, meeting the future challenges of a sustainable society."
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 10, 2023
