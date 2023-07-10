IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Our way of life depends on materials - "everything is made of something". New materials are needed to meet the challenge of net zero, from batteries and solar absorbers for clean power to providing low-energy computing and the catalysts that will make the clean polymers and chemicals for our sustainable future.





This search is slow and difficult because there are so many ways that atoms could be combined to make materials, and in particular so many structures that could form. In addition, materials with transformative properties are likely to have structures that are different from those that are known today, and predicting a structure that nothing is known about is a tremendous scientific challenge.





Professor Matt Rosseinsky, from the University's Department of Chemistry and Materials Innovation Factory, said: "Having certainty in the prediction of crystal structures now offers the opportunity to identify from the whole of the space of chemistry exactly which materials can be synthesized and the structures that they will adopt, giving us for the first time the ability to define the platform for future technologies.



