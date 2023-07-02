FASTER, CLEANER, CHEAPER:

"What has taken place as a result of and since the Inflation Reduction Act can simply not be overstated," said Aaron Brickman, senior principal in the U.S. program of clean energy think tank RMI. ​"The United States is effectively now the most attractive destination for global capital in clean energy and cleantech." (Canary Media is an independent affiliate of RMI.)





Nearly 100 new clean energy manufacturing facilities or factory expansions were announced in the U.S. between last August when President Biden signed the law and the end of May, totaling more than $70 billion in new investment, according to Canary Media analysis. And more are being announced every week.