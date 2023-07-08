EQUALITY NOT REQUIRED:

"It doesn't bother me if you can collect rare books and I can't, or if you can take a month's vacation and I just get two weeks. That doesn't bother me. It's when your wealth matters in every other sphere of activity--and right now, crucially, in politics. It's when your wealth can buy a senator or a judge, or a law, or an exemption from a law--all of that I want to rule out. I don't think it's crucial to a socialist or social democratic society, that someone who has an economic green thumb or some entrepreneur who invents some machine that people enjoy using, that they make more money than I make. It's what they can do with the money that matters."