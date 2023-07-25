July 25, 2023
CAN'T HAVE A CKASH OF CULTURES WHEN THERE IS ONLY ONE:
Xi Jinping's Three Balancing Acts (Neil Thomas, 7/24/23, China File)
Xi Jinping has ruled China for over a decade, but the way he rules it is changing. Xi faces domestic and international environments that are markedly worse than when he took office in 2012. The economy is struggling, confidence is faltering, debt is looming, and strategic competition with the United States and its allies is endangering the future of China's technological advancement and economic growth.
Gosh, Nationalism/Socialism seemed so likely to work this time...
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 25, 2023 12:00 AM