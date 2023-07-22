BOY THE LUDDITES ARE REALLY BEHIND...:

For the Amish, solar power allows access to clean, renewable energy while remaining off-grid. The shift benefits the environment as well.





Burning kerosene, like burning all dirty energy, releases carbon dioxide. Kerosene lamps also produce black carbon, which absorbs light and heats its surroundings.





According to the Climate & Clean Air Coalition, mass black carbon has a per-unit warming impact on climate that can be up to 1,500 times stronger than carbon dioxide.





Burning kerosene also comes with severe health risks and can damage the lungs and increase asthma and cancer risks. Exposure to diesel exhaust can also cause serious health conditions like asthma and respiratory illnesses and can worsen existing heart and lung disease.





Switching to solar eliminates all of this, although the trend is still fairly recent in Amish communities.





"We really didn't see a lot of adoption until 2015 or maybe even later ... In the last four years, it's really taken off," Mark Horst, the owner of King Solar in Kansas, told Anabaptist World.