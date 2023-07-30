July 30, 2023
REVIEW: of The Church of Baseball by Ron Shelton (Reviewed by Daniel de Visé, July 30, 2023, Washington Review of Books)
Lots of executives said no to Shelton and his film. Then he walked into a meeting with Thom Mount, the former Universal studio head. "He knew Lysistrata and he knew the infield-fly rule -- that's a small group to find in Hollywood -- and he owned a piece of the Durham Bulls baseball team in the Carolina League," Shelton writes.Shelton was a first-time director and didn't yet have a story. "What I did have was three characters who had been living in my head for all the years since I left baseball," he writes, continuing:"Each was a composite, an archetype, and if I was lucky, an original at the same time. I figured that if the tale was about a ménage à trois, it wouldn't come across as a baseball story. I determined that if the woman was sleeping with one of them but the other one was the right guy, well, you didn't have to understand the infield-fly rule to connect with the drama. If it sounds calculated, it was."
