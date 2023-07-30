Lots of executives said no to Shelton and his film. Then he walked into a meeting with Thom Mount, the former Universal studio head. "He knew Lysistrata and he knew the infield-fly rule -- that's a small group to find in Hollywood -- and he owned a piece of the Durham Bulls baseball team in the Carolina League," Shelton writes.





Shelton was a first-time director and didn't yet have a story. "What I did have was three characters who had been living in my head for all the years since I left baseball," he writes, continuing:




