WHILE DONALD IS NOT A REPUBLICAN, AMERICA IS A REPUBLIC:

While a grand jury in Washington heard testimony for months about the handling of the documents, witnesses began appearing before a separate panel in Miami in recent weeks as federal prosecutors discussed whether to bring a case in Florida or Washington. Prosecutors brought charges in Miami because the focus of their probe was on Trump's actions at Mar-a-Lago, located in that jurisdiction.





Reporters on Thursday waited outside the room at the federal courthouse in Miami where the grand jury voted to indict the former president. At one point, one of Smith's top prosecutors, David Harbach, was seen entering the courthouse, but there was little indication of what was going on during the proceedings.





The panel went in person to a magistrate judge around 3:45 p.m. to deliver its decision, a person familiar with the matter said. Minutes later, reporters were informed that the grand jury was gone.





The federal charges deepen Trump's legal peril as the 2024 presidential race heats up, with Trump as the front-runner for the Republican nomination. Trump, 76 years old, already faces criminal charges in New York stemming from the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into his role in a hush-money payment that was made during the final stretch of the 2016 election to a porn star who alleged she had an affair with him.