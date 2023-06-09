TOUGH WEEK FOR TRUMPISTS:

"In recent days, we have seen significant losses in Ukraine, they exceed the classical figure," he said, according to the Kremlin.





The Russian president also confessed that Russian forces were dealing with artillery problems, adding in his remarks that "Yes, we still do not have enough of these modern weapons, but the defense industry, the country's military-industrial complex is developing rapidly."





The dispirited comments about Moscow's prospects in the war come just as Ukraine has launched a series of counteroffensives to push Russian forces out of the country.