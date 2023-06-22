TINY TRUMP:

The governor eliminated $160,000 in funding for a Black History Month celebration in Orlando called the 1619 Fest, whose theme this year was to bring awareness to the health disparities Black people face in America. DeSantis also cut $200,000 in funding for Florida's Black Music Legacy, a project designed to highlight the state's contributions to Black music.





A Florida lawmaker even claimed that vetoes of funding in his Sarasota district were a result of his endorsement of Donald Trump for president.





Furthermore, Daytona Beach radio station WNDB reported that the governor vetoed money for a zoo after a local Republican legislator -- and DeSantis ally -- appeared to sour on the funding.





ReidOut Blog readers may remember that this lawmaker, Rep. Randy Fine, was an early backer of DeSantis' move to strip Disney of its special tax status after company leadership spoke out against Florida's law banning classroom discussions of LGBTQ+ people. He also threatened to strip the Special Olympics of state funding because he hadn't been invited to one of the organization's events.