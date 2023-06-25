THOSE SHOULD BE OUR DRONES:





A drone attack targeted Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's ancestral town of Qardaha on Friday with two projectiles, killing one person and lightly injuring another, Syrian state news agency, Sana, reported.





The strike came a day after Sana reported a drone attack on Salhab, another government-held town in north-west Syria near rebel territory, that killed a woman and a child.





The strikes on Qardaha and Salhab, which are around 35 kilometres (22 miles) apart, come amid a flare up in fighting in the north-west, with shelling between Syrian government forces and rebels on some front lines.