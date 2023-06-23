THEY DON'T JUST DESIRE RACIAL PURITY:

At least two hardliners have discussed -- and proposed to Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry (R-Pa.) -- trying to boot members who no longer meet the group's ideological standards, according to three Republicans with knowledge of the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity. The lawmakers declined to name who's behind the ouster calls, underscoring the sensitivity of the situation.





While the members suggesting a purge did not specify the people they want to remove, they are signaling that one target of any ejection push is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). Some in the Freedom Caucus have focused on Greene, who's become a close ally of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to illustrate their fears that certain group members are too aligned with GOP leaders and too outwardly critical of the group when it splits on certain issues.





The risk of an outside-the-tent conservative becoming too friendly with the establishment isn't the only problem that Freedom Caucus purists have identified, though. Internal Freedom Caucus critics are talking about targeting a handful of members beyond Greene, too, whom they see as violating group standards by being inactive.