THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

(Times of Israel, 6/16/23)

Leaders of the Jewish community in Boston warned Economy Minister Nir Barkat last week that his government's judicial overhaul plan is hurting Israel's standing in the US and causing a rise in antisemitism, Walla News reported Friday.





The meeting took place on June 7 and included representatives of the Jewish Federation in Boston, AIPAC, the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee.





According to the report, participants at the meeting told the former Jerusalem mayor that his Likud party has "put extremists in the government, and now we need to explain their stances."



