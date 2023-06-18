THAT WAS EASY:

According to the International Energy Agency, an independent intergovernmental organization, the amount of electricity generated by wind increased by 273 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2021, nearly a fifth higher than 2020, making it the fastest-growing of all power generation technologies. Wind is now the leading non-hydro renewable, generating a total 1,870 TWh in 2021 -- almost as much as all the others combined.





"To reach net zero, wind energy will be absolutely crucial," says Heymi Bahar, senior analyst for renewable energy markets and policy at the IEA. "It already accounts for a significant amount of global energy generation, but the potential to expand is huge."





But in order to reach Net Zero Emissions by 2050, Bahar says each year the world will need to add an extra 250 GW of wind production capacity - which is more than double the current level of growth. But, he adds, less than 5 percent of the potential wind capacity around the world is currently being harnessed, given developments in technology that mean turbines can operate effectively at lower wind speeds.





"Most wind energy production is in just four countries," he explains. "There's so much room for growth, particularly in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia."





Lessons can perhaps be learned from Texas, the state that produces by far the most wind energy in what is the world's second largest producer of wind energy. Uniquely, any electricity producer can plug into the state's liberalized electricity grid, which is separate from the rest of the country. Texas also boosted the market through the creation of Renewable Energy Zones, cutting red tape required for wind farms.





"These zones really allow for quicker scaling up," says Hemsley.