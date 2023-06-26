ONE JUST FEELS BAD FOR FATHER NEUHAUS:

But in 1987, John Tanton, the founder of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, a rabidly nativist outfit, published a cheap reprint through the Social Contract Press, part of Tanton's myriad network of anti-immigrant and population control groups. Reprinted numerous times since then, the book soon found an audience on the xenophobic right. Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, Marine Le Pen and Viktor Orbán are among the book's fans, and it was touted at the National Conservatives' third annual policy conference in 2022 during a discussion of "Catholicism and the Necessity of Nationalism."





The presenter at that conference, Nathan Pinkoski of the University of Florida, has now published a defense of The Camp of the Saints in First Things that boldly declares that if Aldous Huxley's Brave New World and George Orwell's 1984 were the most important dystopian novels of the first half of the 20th century, then The Camp of the Saints is the most important one of the second half.





The Dehumanization of the Brown Skinned





In fact, the novel is nothing more--or less--than a pornographic call to genocide. It is shocking and dismaying to see it praised in a publication that describes itself as "America's most influential journal of religion and public life."