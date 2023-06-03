IT'S AN EVER MORE UNIPOLAR WORLD:

To be sure, the G20's economic performance has improved dramatically over the past few years, as billions of individuals in developing countries have increasingly participated in a global economy whose rulebook was primarily authored by the West. As Western democracies became more open to trade following the end of the Cold War, developing countries gained access to huge markets for their often lower-priced goods. For example, Chinese exports to the United States increased from $3.86 billion in 1985 to $537 billion in 2022.





Even so, given that the prosperity of affluent democracies has been a driving force behind developing countries' success, it would be misguided to interpret this trend as a sign of the West's decline. Similarly, while it has become increasingly common to predict the end of America's economic dominance, history suggests that the US will overcome its current problems, as it has consistently done in the past.





Admittedly, the US faces daunting political and economic challenges. The excessive influence of big money has compromised the integrity of its political system, contributing to the erosion of constitutional checks and balances. And deepening polarization, stoked by social media and out-of-control culture wars, has compounded the country's political dysfunction and contributed to the politicization of its judiciary.





While these are serious problems, they are manageable and solvable thanks to the openness of American society, which encourages free and vigorous debate. Moreover, the US maintains its status as the world's leading military power and a bastion of liberal democracy, as evidenced by its support for Ukraine. It boasts the world's most successful corporate sector, and its universities, celebrated for their exceptional research output, are a global talent magnet. And, contrary to its depiction by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his followers as the decadent leader of a declining West, the US exerts vast cultural influence and remains a preferred destination for migrants around the world.





Over the past few years, G7 countries have been vocal in criticizing China for its violations of international norms. At the same time, they have sought to address the country's often dishonest practices without containing its economic growth and have encouraged China to play a leading role in tackling global challenges. Some analysts have interpreted these actions as a form of support for US efforts to exert control over a rival power.





In his 2018 book Destined For War, political scientist Graham Allison observes that the US and China are headed toward what he called the "Thucydides' Trap," a reference to the ancient Greek historian's account of Sparta's efforts to suppress the rise of Athens, which ultimately culminated in the Peloponnesian War. A better analogy, however, is the message sent by the Athenians to the inhabitants of the besieged island of Melos before executing the men and enslaving the women and children: "The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must."