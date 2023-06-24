IRON CHEF:

Before you place meat on a cast-iron surface, you first need to prep the pan. Peters suggests putting the stove on low heat for about 15 minutes prior to cooking. Let the pan warm up slowly, and the porous surface will tighten to help you achieve a good sear.





"If food sticks to your pan, you probably didn't take enough time to bring it up to temperature," says Peters. "A damp protein on that porous surface will stick to all the nooks and crannies."





When the Georgia James crew is done cooking for the evening, they wipe out their pans with a wet towel, let them dry, then apply a light coat of oil. [...]





Greg Peters's Porterhouse Steak Recipe





Ingredients





1 36-oz. porterhouse steak

5 tbsp. vegetable oil

4 oz. butter

10 sprigs thyme

6 garlic cloves

Kosher salt and ground pepper, to season





Directions

30 minutes prior to cooking, take the porterhouse out of the refrigerator and let it sit out at room temperature.





15 minutes prior to cooking, place the cast iron skillet over low heat on the stove.





When ready to begin cooking, season each side of the porterhouse with salt and pepper.





Add vegetable oil to the skillet and turn up the heat to medium-high. Once oil starts to shimmer, place the steak in the skillet.





Sear for 5-6 minutes. Do not move the porterhouse during this time. Allow the sear to build a good crust.





Flip the steak and sear for another 5-6 minutes.





Add butter, thyme and garlic, and baste the steak for 3-4 minutes.





Remove from the skillet and let it rest for 5 minutes before slicing and serving.