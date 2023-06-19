June 19, 2023
EXTERMI-NATIONALISM:
Netanyahu says IDF is training to fight Arab Israelis in 'all-out war' (MEMO, June 19, 2023)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told a closed meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee that the Israeli army (IDF) has conducted exercises that simulate the outbreak of fighting within the Arab Israeli community in the context of a war being waged on several fronts simultaneously, public broadcaster Kan reported on Monday.
