ELIMINATIONIST:





Israel must block the path to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced yesterday.





"We are preparing for the period after Abu Mazen [Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas]. We need the Palestinian Authority. We must not allow it to collapse, and we do not want it to collapse," Netanyahu was quoted by Kan as saying in a closed door meeting with the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee. "We are ready to help it economically," he stressed.





Referring to the Palestinians' hopes of establishing a sovereign state, Netanyahu reiterated that their ambitions "must be eliminated."