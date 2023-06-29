June 29, 2023
ELIMINATIONIST:
Israel will block establishment of Palestinian state, Netanyahu says (MEMO, June 27, 2023)
Israel must block the path to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced yesterday."We are preparing for the period after Abu Mazen [Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas]. We need the Palestinian Authority. We must not allow it to collapse, and we do not want it to collapse," Netanyahu was quoted by Kan as saying in a closed door meeting with the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee. "We are ready to help it economically," he stressed.Referring to the Palestinians' hopes of establishing a sovereign state, Netanyahu reiterated that their ambitions "must be eliminated."
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 29, 2023 6:47 AM