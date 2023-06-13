June 13, 2023
DONALD WHO?:
2024 GOPers start hitting Trump (gently) on classified documents (Aaron Blake, June 12, 2023, Washington Post)
On Monday afternoon, both Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley went further than they had before in suggesting that maybe Trump actually did something wrong. Scott called it a "serious case with serious allegations," while Haley later said on Fox News, "If this indictment is true, if what it says is actually the case, President Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security." [...]But to this point, among well-known 2024 hopefuls, only Trump critics former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ("devastating") and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson (calling for Trump to drop out) have gone further.
