June 12, 2023
DONALD WHO?:
Trump's Indictment Is Worse Than You Think It Is (Jeffrey Blehar, Jun. 10th, 2023, National Review)
The text is lucid, the case is made with a minimum of jargon, and it hits like multiple icepick blows to the skull. Do not willingly keep yourself ignorant of its enormity because you would prefer to huddle in a tortoise-shell defensive crouch. There aren't merely claims, there are evidentiary submissions, including remarkable photographs and excerpts of recorded conversations.Trump is nailed dead to rights, and what matters most of all is that it's not on some technical offense. What he was doing, before only a physical raid on Mar-a-Lago stopped this madness, turns out to have been less an act of mere carelessness than an active threat to United States national security, one fueled solely by Trump's demented behavior and sense of self-entitlement.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 12, 2023 12:00 AM