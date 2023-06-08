June 8, 2023
ARABREIN!:
Israel advances law preventing Palestinian citizens from living in 'Jewish areas' (Elis Gjevori, 6 June 2023, Middle East Eye)
The Israeli government is advancing legislation to "Judaize" the Galilee, a region in northern Israel with a significant Palestinian population.The move is part of a deal that was struck to form Israel's new government last year with far-right politicians Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who want to expand Jewish settlement in the region.As part of the plan to "save Jewish settlement in the Galilee," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to significantly strengthen a controversial 2011 law that would give small communities powers to vet prospective newcomers.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 8, 2023 12:00 AM