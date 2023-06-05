June 5, 2023
APARTHEID IS NOT MODERN:
Indian opposition leader Gandhi calls on U.S. audience to stand up for 'modern India' (ASSOCIATED PRESS, 06/04/2023)
"To be nasty to people, to be arrogant, to be violent, these are not Indian values," Gandhi, 52, told a crowd of about 700 at the Indian Overseas Congress USA event at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan. He spoke just after a minute of silence recognizing a massive train derailment in eastern India that killed 275 people and injured hundreds more. [...]Meanwhile, U.S. congressional leaders have invited Modi to address a joint meeting of Congress later this month. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other leaders announced the address as an "opportunity to share your vision for India's future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face."
More importantly, they are not Western values. We risk losing Israel and India if we do not hold them to our standards.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 5, 2023 12:00 AM