AND YOU WONDER THAT NO COMPETENT ATTORNEY WILL REPRESNT HIM?

Prosecutors are now prepared to "stack" an "additional 30 to 45 charges" on top of the 37-count indictment brought against Mr Trump on 8 June. They would do so using evidence against the ex-president that has not yet been publicly acknowledged by the department, including other recordings prosecutors have obtained which reveal Mr Trump making incriminating statements.





Additionally, it is understood that special counsel Jack Smith's team is ready to bring charges against several of the attorneys who have worked for Mr Trump, including those who aided the ex-president in his push to ignore the will of voters and remain in the White House despite having lost the 2020 election.





One of those figures is Mr Trump's erstwhile personal attorney, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.





Mr Giuliani, whose law license was suspended in New York and Washington as a result of his allegedly making multiple false representations while seeking to help Mr Trump overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, reportedly participated in a voluntary interview with prosecutors working under the supervision of Mr Smith, the Justice Department special counsel whose office brought charges against Mr Trump earlier this month.





It is further understood that Mr Giuliani's cooperation with prosecutors was undertaken as part of what is known as a "queen for a day" deal, under which the ex-mayor can avoid indictment for anything he tells prosecutors about during the interview.





This will allow the disgraced former federal prosecutor to avoid some charges, but a source familiar with the matter has said Mr Smith's office will "most definitely" bring some charges against Mr Giuliani for his work on Mr Trump's behalf in the weeks between the November 2020 election and the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol.





The Independent has also learned that Mr Giuliani's "proffer" session with prosecutors dealt mainly with Mr Trump's machinations during that time period as he sought to find a way to remain in the White House for a second term, even against the will of the voters who'd handed Mr Biden the keys to the White House by way of majorities in key swing states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.