...AND CHEAPER...:

Researchers have discovered how to create clean, sustainable fuels using only carbon dioxide captured from the air and energy from the Sun.





A team from the University of Cambridge used a solar-powered reactor to transform CO2 from real-world sources into an inexhaustible energy supply, which they say can be developed for use at an industrial scale.





The research took inspiration from carbon capture and storage (CCS) systems, which until now has captured CO2 in order to pump it into underground storage.



