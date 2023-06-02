...AND CHEAPER...:

June 2, 2023
THIS ALL-NEW 'NEIGHBORHOOD VEHICLE' CAN RUN ON FREE ENERGY FROM THE SUN -- AND IT'S INCREDIBLY CHEAP TO DRIVE (Laurelle Stelle, May 29, 2023, The Cool Down)
Because microcars are smaller than standard cars and max out at 25 mph, they're very energy-efficient, according to Electrek. This makes them cheap to drive and also good for the environment since they produce the minimum amount of air pollution. Electric microcars like GEM models are the least polluting of all since they produce no tailpipe exhaust.Now, GEM vehicles will be even cheaper to run. A rooftop solar panel captures free energy from sunlight to charge the car's internal battery, Electrek reports. WAEV expects this feature to produce enough energy for 4.3 to 12.4 extra miles of range each day, depending on the model.
