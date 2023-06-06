ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

The E-Verify requirement has caused alarm among Republicans with constituencies close to the border or that use considerable migrant labor. With the system in place, there is worry about businesses not being able to tap into the immigrant labor force to which they are accustomed, resulting in mass labor shortages.





On Monday morning, GOP Florida State Representatives Alina Garcia, Rick Roth and Juan Fernandez Barquin spoke at an event in Hialeah, Florida, about the impending implications of SB 1718. At one point, Roth, as captured in a video shared by political activist Thomas Kennedy, said that the bill is meant "to scare" immigrants and urged those in attendance to convince their immigrant acquaintances to stay.





"This bill is 100 percent supposed to scare you," Roth said. "I'm a farmer and the farmers are mad as hell. We are losing employees that are already starting to move to Georgia and other states. It's urgent that you talk to all your other people and convince them that you have resources, state representatives, other people that can explain the bill to you."





Roth also at one point said that SB 1718 was more of a "political bill."