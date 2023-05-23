May 23, 2023
YOUR NEXT PLANE WILL BE A VOLT:
The future of Dutch aerospace? Meet Fokker Next Gen's hydrogen plane (Next Web, May 23, 2023)
With €25 million in funding from the Dutch government, and an additional EU Clean Aviation grant of undisclosed amount, Fokker is aiming at a 2035 entry into service of a clean-sheet aircraft design operating on liquid hydrogen. The plane's intended range is 2,500 km, meaning it could fly across Europe from London to Kyiv - without generating any CO₂ emissions.
