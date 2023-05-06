WHERE DOES TERRI SCHIAVO GO TO GET HER APOLOGY?:

In a study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers report that two of four comatose dying patients experienced a surge in brain activity that resembles consciousness after they were taken off ventilators and their hearts had stopped.





The findings indicate scientists have more to learn about how the brain behaves while we're dying. The study "suggests we are identifying a marker of lucid consciousness," Sam Parnia, a pulmonologist at New York University who did not contribute to the research, tells Science's Sara Reardon.