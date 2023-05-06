WHAT WAS LITHIUM?:

Researchers have recently discovered a way to make an efficient battery out of zinc -- an inexpensive, commonly found metal -- instead of the rare metals used in lithium batteries. [...]





According to Tech Xplore, this new project, led by Xiulei "David" Ji of Oregon State University, offers yet another alternative to lithium-ion batteries: accessible, efficient zinc metal batteries.





The secret is a new electrolyte developed by Ji and his team, Tech Xplore explains. A battery electrolyte is a liquid inside the battery that helps aid the chemical reactions to store and release energy.