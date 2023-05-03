WARMTH PRODUCES MORAL LASSITUDE:

While age and education are highly correlated with financial literacy, geography also appears to play a major role. States in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest have the largest shares of adults with high financial literacy, with nine out of the top 15 states located in those regions.





To determine the most financially savvy states, researchers at Smartest Dollar analyzed data from the FINRA Investor Education Foundation. States were ranked based on the share of adults with high financial literacy--defined as those who scored higher than the national median score of 42.9% on FINRA's Financial Literacy Quiz.



