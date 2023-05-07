May 7, 2023
TRUMPISM WITH A BULLET:
Texas mall shooter wore neo-Nazi symbol and shared 'white-supremacist content online': report (Maya Boddie, May 07, 2023, AlterNet)
Allen resident Mauricio Garcio, according to The Post wore a "patch on his chest" at the time of the shooting that read "RWDS," meaning "Right Wing Death Squad," a "phrase popular among right wing extremists, neo-Nazis and white supremacists."Additionally, NBC reports Garcia "interacted with neo-Nazi and white supremacist content online."Last year, an Anti-Defamation League's Center (ADLC) on Extremism report revealed "all extremist-related murders in 2022 were committed by right-wing extremists," adding, "More than four out of five extremist-related murders last year were committed by white supremacist right-wing extremists."
