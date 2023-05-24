May 24, 2023
THIS IS THE REPRESENTATION HE'S BEEN REDUCED TO:
Fearing indictment is imminent in classified docs probe, Trump team requests meeting with DOJ (Katherine Faulders and Alexander Mallin, May 23, 2023, Washington Post)
The letter asks Garland for a meeting at his earliest convenience to discuss what the attorneys describe as the "ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated" by special counsel Jack Smith and says that no president has been "baselessly investigated" in such an "unlawful fashion."The one-page letter was signed by Trump lawyers John Rowley and James Trusty, and does not outline any specific allegations of wrongdoing by Smith and his team.The request does not specifically detail what Trump's legal team wants to discuss with the attorney general.
The noose tightens.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 24, 2023